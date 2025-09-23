President Tokayev invites Monaco's Prince to Kazakhstan for official visit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 23. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prince Albert II of Monaco in New York, during which the Kazakh side extended an invitation to the Prince to visit Kazakhstan on an official visit, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

Noting the dynamic development of relations between Kazakhstan and Monaco, the President highlighted the significant potential for expanding trade-economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

The two sides also exchanged views on current issues on the international agenda.

Today, the general debates of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly began in New York. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is also scheduled to speak during the General Debate.