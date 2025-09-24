President Rahmon invites global participation in 2026 Dushanbe water process event

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 24. Tajikistan is inviting member states and stakeholders to take part in the next Dushanbe Water Process event - a High-Level International Conference scheduled to be held in the country in 2026, President Emomali Rahmon said during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trend reports.

“We call on member states and all interested parties to actively participate in the next Dushanbe Water Process event, the High-Level International Conference, which will take place in Tajikistan next year,” Rahmon said.

The president expressed confidence that the conference will give a renewed impetus to joint efforts in advancing the global water agenda. “It will provide a solid foundation for preparations for the 2028 UN Water Conference, to be held in Dushanbe,” he added.