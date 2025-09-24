Kazakhstan, Finland discuss trade, investment, and geopolitical issues

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 24. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb to discuss bilateral relations and key international issues, Trend reports.

President Tokayev emphasized that a productive high-level political dialogue plays a crucial role in achieving positive outcomes in Kazakhstan-Finland relations.

He expressed confidence that the upcoming visit of President Stubb to Kazakhstan will help further unlock the potential for trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

The leaders also focused on the current geopolitical situation, exchanging views on pressing global challenges.