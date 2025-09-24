Azerbaijan mobilized all efforts to ensure prompt realization of TRIPP - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. On August 8 of this year, a Joint Declaration signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington, witnessed by U.S. President Mr. Donald Trump, established the foundation for the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP), which will ensure uninterrupted connectivity between the main territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 6th Caspian Business Forum: “Connectivity, Finance, and Energy along the Middle Corridor”, Trend reports.

“I am sure that TRIPP, to become the next crucial segment of the Middle Corridor, will serve as a key transport link connecting Asia and Europe, expanding the transit capacity for international cargo shipments, and contributing to the prosperity of regional countries as well as their integration into global supply chains. TRIPP also offers significant potential for the future transportation of energy resources, the export of electricity - particularly renewable energy - and the installation of fiber-optic lines, thereby helping transform the region into an international hub for trade and digital communications. Azerbaijan has mobilized all its efforts to ensure the prompt realization of this route,” President Ilham Aliyev said.