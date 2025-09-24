UNECE advocates for shake-up in statistical production systems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The process of compiling statistics needs to be reorganized, the Director of the Statistics Division of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), Tiina Luige said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the 3rd International Statistical Forum in Baku.

“For many years, there have been discussions about the transition from thematically organized statistical production to a process-oriented model, where individual departments will be responsible for collecting, processing, and disseminating data, regardless of the topic. But now we need to go even further,” she said.

Luige noted that while statistical agencies used to have clear steps for conducting surveys or censuses, these processes now need to be combined with obtaining data from administrative and other sources.

She also emphasized that the growing availability and diversity of data sources open up enormous opportunities for statistical organizations to integrate data and provide more accurate, timely, and meaningful information.

“The methods used to produce official statistics are changing. They are no longer based primarily on censuses and surveys. We are seeing that administrative registers are being used more and more actively in the CIS countries; this is one of the priorities in many states,” she said.

The official added that other sources are also emerging, such as private sector data, big data, geospatial data, and satellite observations.