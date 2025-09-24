Uzbekistan’s solar energy expansion hits some snags despite progress
Uzbekistan has significantly expanded its solar energy capacity, installing panels across more than 130,000 facilities. However, delays in installations, maintenance issues, and the lack of recycling mechanisms for decommissioned panels have prompted lawmakers to seek detailed clarifications from the Ministry of Energy.
