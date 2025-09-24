Uzbekistan’s trade game gets boost with Azerbaijan’s Brightman BMC franchise

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 24. As part of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, Alisher Shaykhov, Advisor to the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, met with Afet Ahmadova, Director of Brightman BMC LLC, to discuss expanding cooperation in entrepreneurship, investment, and trade, Trend reports.

Afet Ahmadova noted that, drawing on the company’s successful experience in Europe, Japan, and the United States, Brightman BMC LLC is ready to establish cooperation in Uzbekistan on a franchise basis. The initiative is expected to introduce modern business practices, create new jobs—especially for women in rural areas—and integrate local entrepreneurs into international value chains.

In turn, Alisher Shaykhov emphasized that the Chamber places special importance on expanding international cooperation and supporting innovative business models that contribute to the sustainable development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in developing long-term cooperation, noting that the agreements reached will provide a solid foundation for effective collaboration in the future.

Brightman BMC LLC, established in 2013, specializes in the production and export of processed food products under the Zira Natural & Gourmet brand. Since 2017, the company’s products have been successfully delivered to markets in Europe, the United States, and Japan.