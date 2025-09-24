Kazakhstan’s agriculture reaps steady gains in 8M2025

Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's gross agricultural output grew by 3.4 percent in the first eight months of 2025, reaching 3.6 trillion tenge ($6.48 billion). Growth was driven by livestock and crop production, with further increases expected in October due to the harvest season.

