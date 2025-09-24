Azerbaijan, Iran explore best bet for Ordubad-Siyahrud bridge location

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The current opportunities for the location of the planned Ordubad-Siyahrud bridge were discussed, and the location area was inspected, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The discussion was held during visit of Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran on the Azerbaijani side, Shahin Mustafayev, and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, the same commission's chairman on the Iranian side, Farzaneh Sadegh to Tabriz and Jolfa, the central cities of East Azerbaijan Province, for inspection of the work progress in the Araz corridor.

During the visit to the cities, Mustafayev also met with the East Azerbaijan Governor, Bahram Sarmast.

The meeting emphasized the province's important role in Azerbaijan-Iran relations and the importance of expanding economic and trade cooperation with the regions of Azerbaijan.

As a part of the visit to the province, Mustafayev and Sadegh visited the Aghband-Kalala bridge and the Julfa-Kalala road, which are being built along the Araz corridor, and got acquainted with the implementation status of the bridge construction and road expansion.

