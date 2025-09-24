Azerbaijani official urges full throttle effort to harness Middle Corridor’s trade strength (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to France, Leyla Abdullayeva, spoke at the annual ambassadors’ meeting of the International Transport Forum (ITF) in Paris on September 23, 2025, Trend reports.

Representing Azerbaijan during its 2025–2026 presidency of the forum, Abdullayeva focused on the country’s priorities as president, emphasizing regional and international transport improvements.

She highlighted Azerbaijan’s efforts to strengthen international transport links through strategic corridor integration, particularly the development of the Middle Corridor, which connects East and West as a reliable multi-modal route. Abdullayeva stressed that fully utilizing the corridor’s potential will not only enhance global transport but also facilitate trade between countries. She also cited the Zangazur Corridor, also known as the International Road for Peace and Progress, as a key route for boosting trade between China and Europe.

During her address, Abdullayeva outlined Azerbaijan’s ITF presidency priorities, including expanding the forum’s geographic scope, encouraging new member participation, and promoting smart mobility policies in cities with inclusive public transport. She referenced successful initiatives in the liberated Karabakh region as an example of these policies in action.

Azerbaijan’s presidency will conclude with the ministers’ meeting scheduled for May 2026, during which documents on digital connectivity and urban transport development are expected to be adopted. Participants and the counterparts of Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport were also presented with a letter from Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, titled “Azerbaijan’s First 100 Days of ITF Presidency.”

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel