Azerbaijan gives official statistics shot in arm with new state programs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ Six state programs dedicated to the development of statistics in Azerbaijan have been adopted in accordance with the presidential instructions in recent years, Ali Asadov, the country's prime minister, said at the 3rd International Statistical Forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that statistics is the main methodological tool of the state.

"In accordance with the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani government attaches great importance to the development of statistics. In recent years, the Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan has developed considerably. This development has occurred both from a methodological and organizational perspective," the official added.