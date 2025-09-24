Turkmenistan and Eswatini explore new horizons for bilateral cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 24. During his visit to the United States, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with King Mswati III of Eswatini, during which the sides discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations, Trend reports.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov stated that Turkmenistan, guided by its status of neutrality, is strengthening friendly ties with all countries, placing particular importance on cooperation with African nations.

Moreover, special attention was given to the signing of the Protocol on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Turkmenistan and Eswatini. This document opens up opportunities for cooperation in trade and economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

The sides expressed confidence that the establishment of diplomatic relations would lay the foundation for a long-term partnership and enhanced stability. At the end of the meeting, both parties exchanged well-wishes