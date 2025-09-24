Iran’s IRENEX unpacks its sales valuation figures
Sales on the Iranian Energy Exchange reached two quadrillion rials ($3.4 billion), a six-month record. Oil and petroleum products led with 1.02 quadrillion rials ($1.74 billion). Oil sales were 391 trillion rials ($665 million) domestically and 629 trillion rials ($1.07 billion) internationally.
