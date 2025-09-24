Azerbaijan showcases decade-long boom in university student numbers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The number of students in Azerbaijani universities has more than doubled over the last decade, the Minister of Education of Azerbaijan, Emin Amrullayev said at the Eurasian University Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, over this period, the number of students entering the country's universities has grown from 27,000 to 60,000 per year.

"Every person should have the opportunity to continue their education. It shouldn't be the privilege of the elite. However, with the growth in the number of students, we should find a balance between quality and equality," the minister emphasized.

Speaking about the economic aspect, Amrullayev noted that universities are not only educational institutions, but also drivers of growth.

"Cooperation in the field of research and innovation is extremely important, especially considering the diversity of our economies and systems. Such partnerships should bring public benefit and improve people's lives, fully meeting the goals of sustainable development," he explained.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan considers regional and global cooperation in the field of higher education as a necessary condition for strengthening stability, supporting innovations, and ensuring that educational systems directly contribute to long-term economic development.

Amrullayev pointed out the importance of international student mobility, emphasizing the need for cooperation in the field of higher education to be mutually beneficial.

The minister added that cooperation in the field of research and innovation should bring public benefit and contribute to improving the quality of life, meeting the goals of sustainable development.

