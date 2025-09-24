Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 24 September 2025 13:22 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan hails Serbian Assembly Chief’s visit as milestone in high-level ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ The visit of Serbia's National Assembly Speaker Ana Brnabić to Azerbaijan indicates the high level of relations between the countries and the parliaments, the Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at a joint press conference with Brnabić, Trend reports.

Gafarova noted that during their recent meeting, they discussed the interstate relations.

"Our cooperation in various fields is developing day by day. In addition, there is great potential for cooperation in other areas," she explained.

