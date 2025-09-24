Kazakhstan’s oil refining and petrochemicals gain steam in 8M2025
Oil refining in Kazakhstan grew by 5.6 percent to 12.2 million tons in the first eight months of 2025, with 14 million tons expected by September. Petroleum product output rose 8.7 percent to 10.2 million tons, and petrochemical production increased 5 percent to 418,900 tons.
