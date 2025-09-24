Azerbaijan, Albania conduct political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The first political consultations between Azerbaijan and Albania were held, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and the Albanian delegation was led by Deputy Minister for European and Foreign Affairs Endrit Yzeiraj.

During the meeting, issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Albania were discussed in detail, as well as the current state and prospects for developing cooperation in the political, economic, and humanitarian spheres.

It was noted that strategic projects in energy and transport, initiated by Azerbaijan, are making an important contribution to the development of relations. The importance of further expanding existing effective cooperation within international organizations was emphasized.

The Albanian side was provided with detailed information on the situation in the region and the new realities of the post-conflict period, measures taken to combat the mine threat, and large-scale restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other global, regional, and bilateral issues of mutual interest.