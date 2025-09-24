Speaker highlights growing Azerbaijan-Serbia ties within global organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ Azerbaijan and Serbia continue to expand cooperation at the level of international organizations, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with her Serbian counterpart, Ana Brnabić, Gafarova noted that the two countries are actively collaborating within international platforms.

"During today’s meeting, we also discussed relations between our parliaments. Over the past period, visits by parliamentary chairs and separate delegations have contributed to the development of our ties. Our delegations remain in regular contact," Gafarova emphasized.