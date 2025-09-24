Iran augments number of its drilled oil and gas wells
Iran drilled 67 oil and gas wells in the first half of 2025, 21 more than last year. This includes 16 development and 51 repair wells, with the majority drilled in the Southern Oil Zones. The total drilling volume was 63,000 meters, using 64 out of 74 drilling rigs.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy