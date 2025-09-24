Iran augments number of its drilled oil and gas wells

Iran drilled 67 oil and gas wells in the first half of 2025, 21 more than last year. This includes 16 development and 51 repair wells, with the majority drilled in the Southern Oil Zones. The total drilling volume was 63,000 meters, using 64 out of 74 drilling rigs.

