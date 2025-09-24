South Korea’s Danvit Foundation eager to grow green ties with Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 24. South Korea’s Danvit Foundation is ready to further cooperate in the field of sustainable development and green growth with Kyrgyzstan, Executive Director of the Foundation, Yeojin Yi, said during a meeting with Deputy Minister Akylbek Mazaripov, Trend reports via the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan.

The sides discussed key issues related to forestry development, the restoration of green zones, and strengthening climate resilience in Kyrgyzstan. Special attention was given to prospects for cooperation in climate change adaptation and the promotion of green growth principles.

Mazaripov highlighted the importance of preserving forest ecosystems and outlined ongoing efforts to restore forests and protect them from illegal logging. He noted that it is necessary to actively work on the restoration and expansion of forested areas.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in continuing joint efforts to promote environmental initiatives and implement sustainable development programs across Kyrgyzstan.