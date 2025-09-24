Georgia, Bulgaria discuss Black Sea cooperation at UN meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. During the UN General Assembly, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili held a meeting with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georgi Georgiev to discuss key aspects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

The ministers focused on the strategic role of the Black Sea, highlighting its importance not only for regional security but also for transport, communications, and energy cooperation. They also addressed evolving regional security challenges and broader international issues.

Talks included Georgia’s European Union integration process, the associated challenges, and the importance of partner support for Georgia’s foreign policy priorities.

Minister Bochorishvili expressed gratitude to Minister Georgiev for his significant contribution to the EU Observer Mission and emphasized the importance of its work on the ground.