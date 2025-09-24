Eni, Seri Industrial launch lithium battery hub in Brindisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Eni and Seri Industrial announced that their joint venture, Eni Storage Systems, has begun development of an industrial project to produce stationary lithium batteries in the Brindisi industrial area, Trend reports.

The joint venture is structured with Eni holding 50% plus one share and Fib, a Seri Industrial subsidiary, holding 50% minus one share.

The project aims to establish a hub capable of producing over 8 GWh per year of lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, primarily for stationary energy storage, using a water-based process. Currently in the engineering phase, the project is undergoing economic, financial, and authorization assessments, expected to conclude by the first quarter of 2026 before execution begins.

Announced in October 2024, the initiative is part of Eni’s industrial transformation plan, which emphasizes environmental, social, and economic sustainability. The Brindisi site will also produce cathode active material and assemble batteries into Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), supporting both Brindisi and the Fib plant in Teverola. Future plans include battery recycling, which, along with cathode production, will be available to other sector operators.

Eni and Seri Industrial aim to capture more than 10% of the European stationary battery market, creating an integrated hub between Brindisi and Teverola to advance sustainability and the energy transition.