Azerbaijan considers ratifying additional int'l labor conventions - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ Recent updates to Azerbaijan’s labor legislation, designed to meet modern challenges, encourage employers to uphold workers’ rights and create conditions for more effective protection and flexibility in the labor sector, said Anar Aliyev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Trend reports.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting of senior officials ahead of the second session of the Labor Center of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) General Assembly, Aliyev highlighted that implementing skill-based professional standards is a key tool for enhancing the competitiveness and productivity of the national workforce and integrating it into the international labor market.

"Currently, 1,400 professional and qualification standards across various economic sectors have been developed and provided to employers. Developing workers’ skills and training them in ‘green skills’ aligned with the green economy concept is not only an internal enterprise matter but also a core part of government labor policy. Protecting labor rights and ensuring decent work remain a priority of the country’s socio-economic policy," he said.

Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan has ratified 59 conventions and one protocol under the auspices of the International Labour Organization (ILO) and is presently evaluating the feasibility of ratifying an additional four conventions.

To note, Azerbaijan has been an integral participant in the International Labour Organization since 1992. The orchestration of ILO initiatives in Azerbaijan is managed by the office of the National Coordinator. In Azerbaijan, the ILO strategically disseminates its fundamental priorities and interests, along with its policies and experiential knowledge, among pivotal stakeholders.

