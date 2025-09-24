Azerbaijan and Serbia set to ink action plan to strengthen cultural ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ Azerbaijan and Serbia are set to sign an Action Plan on cultural cooperation covering the 2025-2029 period, said Ana Brnabić, Speaker of the Serbian Parliament, Trend reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with her Azerbaijani counterpart, Sahiba Gafarova, Brnabić noted that the two countries have significant potential for collaboration across various sectors.

The Serbian Speaker highlighted infrastructure cooperation, pointing out that Azerbaijan’s “Azlift” company participates in major infrastructure projects.

“For the first time, students from Azerbaijan are studying in Serbia on our scholarships, and Serbian students are also studying in Azerbaijan with scholarships,” Brnabić added.

