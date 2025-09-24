Azerbaijan and World Bank set pathways to expand energy cooperation

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. An exchange of views was held on the strides made in projects under the umbrella of collaboration between Azerbaijan and the World Bank in the energy sector, as well as the potential for future partnerships on the horizon, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

Thus, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with a delegation led by the World Bank's Regional Director for the South Caucasus Rolande Pryce.

The assembly conducted a comprehensive analysis of conventional and alternative energy paradigms, scrutinized power infrastructure frameworks, evaluated energy efficiency metrics, and explored green energy corridors pioneered by Azerbaijan, alongside other prospective initiatives.



The ongoing engagement and prospective opportunities for synergistic funding initiatives alongside other global financial entities were deliberated.

