Times Higher Education touts Central Asia, Caucasus as bright stars in global academia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ Central Asia and the Caucasus are becoming a global hub for higher education and research, Phil Baty, Chief Global Affairs Officer at Times Higher Education (THE), told reporters on the sidelines of the Eurasian Universities Summit, Trend reports.

Baty noted that the region’s geographic location places it at the crossroads of East and West, bridging Asia and Europe.

He highlighted the rapid development of higher education in Central Asia and the Caucasus, emphasizing that the region is emerging as an important hub for global research and innovation.

"This is a dynamic and exciting time, and international representatives are eager to take advantage of the significant opportunities this region offers," he added.

The official also pointed to the growing number of students, the establishment of university branches, and the increasing presence of regional institutions in global rankings.

"Azerbaijan, in particular, leads in the number of universities included in international rankings and in maintaining high standards of quality," Baty noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel