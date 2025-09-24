Lithuania, U.S. tightening screws on partnership with defense industry forum in New York

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. During his visit to New York, Lithuania’s Minister-designate of Foreign Affairs, Kęstutis Budrys, took part in the Lithuanian–U.S. defense industry business forum, Trend reports.

“U.S. capital and research potential, Lithuania’s readiness to quickly provide production opportunities, and Ukraine’s ability to respond rapidly to needs on the battlefield form a triangle of opportunity that opens up vast business prospects,” Budrys said.

He emphasized that the defense industry needs to roll with the punches and embrace new ideas, citing recent drone incidents as proof that NATO’s current frontline capabilities are falling short of the mark. He added that close cooperation with Ukraine and drawing from its experience is essential for strengthening security.

Forum participants emphasized the value of the transatlantic bond, which is reinforced through expanding cooperation in the defense sector. U.S. defense industry representatives highlighted Lithuania’s willingness to think outside the box, its nimble approach, and its ability to roll with the punches in decision-making.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda also attended the forum, where three Lithuanian–U.S. cooperation documents were signed: an agreement between Lithuania’s Innovation Agency and the Pennsylvania National Guard on innovation cooperation; a cooperation deal between the Pennsylvania Drone Association and the Lithuanian Defense and Security Industry Association; and a contract between Lithuanian company KOVO Armor and U.S. firm Safariland Group.

The event was organized by the Consulate General of Lithuania in New York, together with the Baltic American Chamber of Commerce and the American-Lithuanian Business Council.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel