Iran supports peace process between Azerbaijan, Armenia - Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Iran supports the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said President Masoud Pezeshkian as he addressed the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

"Iran welcomes peace and stability and believes that the future of our region and of the world must be built upon cooperation, trust, and shared development. Iran supports the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and hopes that its outcome shall be enduring and serve as a foundation for improved relations between these two neighboring states," he said.

On August 8, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a Joint Declaration following the Washington meeting between the Azerbaijani President and the Armenian PM.

During the same meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia” and signed a joint letter to the current OSCE Chairperson regarding the closure of the OSCE Minsk process, the OSCE Chairperson’s personal representative for the conflict discussed at the Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group.