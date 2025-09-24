Iran sees Anzali-Aktau route turning Gilan into gateway to Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The sea route through the Anzali-Aktau ports could turn the Gilan Province in northern Iran into a trade hub between Iran and Central Asian countries, Hadi Hagshenas, the governor of Gilan Province, said during a meeting with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Ontalap Onalbayev, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran and Kazakhstan have positive relations. Efforts have been increased to further improve relations between the Caspian region of Gilan and Kazakhstan.

Hagshenas also said that Gilan province has great potential in the transit sector.

The Anzali-Aktau sea route, as well as the railway and highway corridor, creates export and import opportunities, creates the opportunity to transport products more quickly.

The governor mentioned that the Caspian littoral countries have great potential in various fields.

Kazakhstan is one of the largest producers in the field of grain, oilseeds, and metals.

In this regard, the cost of importing products through Gilan can be reduced, and the transportation time can be shortened. At the same time, the province has the opportunity to export tea, rice, almonds, greens, and agricultural products of the food industry to Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, it is possible to transport cargo from Türkiye to Central Asian countries through the province's Anzali port using sea and railway facilities in Gilan Province.

Hagshenas said that trade cooperation and the creation of border markets between Iran and Kazakhstan can contribute to the growth of Iran's non-oil exports.

Kazakhstan, possessing rich energy resources, can be an important partner in the field of energy supply and investment in Iran, especially in Gilan Province.

Technical, engineering, and infrastructure services can also be provided to the Kazakh side by Iran.

At the meeting, Onalbayev also said that considering the strategic opportunities of Gilan province, located on the Caspian Sea coast, especially the ports of Anzali, Amirabad, and Caspian, these ports of Iran can become a transit gate between Iran's Central Asian and European countries.

The ambassador added that Kazakhstan is trying to scale up the transit opportunities of Gilan Province and strengthen economic and trade cooperation between Kazakhstan and Iran.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel