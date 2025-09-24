Azerbaijani, Georgian central banks strengthen co-op in financial sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ A delegation from the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) visited the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) for an experience-sharing mission, Trend reports via the CBA.

The visit aimed to expand professional dialogue between the regulatory institutions of both countries within the framework of bilateral technical cooperation.

During the meetings, the NBG delegation shared its experience on the registration and issuance of bonds by international financial organizations, as well as on securities trading, depository operations, post-trade systems, and other key topics. The sides also discussed the potential significance of bonds issued by international organizations in local currency for domestic financial markets.

The visit was organized under the Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this year between the CBA and the NBG. The memorandum focuses on expanding cooperation in monetary policy, financial stability, banking supervision, payment systems, and financial technologies, and includes provisions for experience and information exchange, joint trainings and seminars, technical consultations, and research-oriented visits.

