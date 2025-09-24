Uzbekistan's Tashkent hosts computer‑assisted Maharat-2025 military exercise (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ Within the 2025 bilateral military cooperation plan between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, a computer-assisted joint command-staff exercise Maharat-2025 (Mastery), is being held in Tashkent, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

The exercise on the topic "Search, localization and neutralization of illegal armed detachments" held at the Modeling and Simulation Research Educational Center of the Armed Forces consists of two stages.

At the first stage, the participants will perform operation planning, while at the second stage, they will carry out relevant activities using modeling and simulation software.

The objective of the Maharat-2025 exercise is to expand bilateral cooperation, improve interoperability between servicemen, and exchange acquired experience.

