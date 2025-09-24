Serbian Parliament Speaker visits Azerbaijan’s Alley of Honor and Martyrs’ Lane (PHOTO)

Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ A delegation led by Ana Brnabić, Speaker of the Serbian Parliament, visiting Azerbaijan on an official trip, paid respects at Baku’s Alley of Honor and Martyrs’ Lane on September 24, Trend reports.

The delegation honored the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader and architect of modern independent Azerbaijan, laying a wreath and fresh flowers at his grave.

The delegation also visited the grave of prominent ophthalmologist and scholar Zarifa Aliyeva, placing fresh flowers in tribute.

They then proceeded to Martyrs’ Lane to commemorate the nation’s heroes who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s freedom and sovereignty, placing fresh flowers on graves and a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

During the visit, the delegation received a detailed briefing on the history of Martyrs’ Lane and ongoing urban development projects in Baku.

The delegation was accompanied by Ziyafat Asgarov, Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, and other officials.

