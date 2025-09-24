Azerbaijani Parliament speaker meets with Serbian National Assembly's chair (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has held an expanded meeting with Chairperson of Serbian National Assembly Ana Brnabic, leading the Serbian delegation within the framework of the visit to the parliament, a source in the parliament told Trend.

After visiting the parliament's plenary hall, the guests visited the Heydar Aliyev Museum in the parliament, where Brnabić signed the Memorial Book.

During the meeting, Gafarova, welcoming the guests, noted the important role of mutual visits at the highest levels between Azerbaijan and Serbia as friendly and strategic partners.

In this context, the speaker spotlighted the importance of mutual visits, meetings, and documents signed during these visits by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić.

She highly appreciated the successful development of relations and said that mutual support and solidarity are being demonstrated between our countries within the framework of international organizations.

The speaker also pointed out the positive impact of mutual visits on the development of relations in the context of interparliamentary relations.

Gafarova emphasized the role of mutual friendship groups in the development of interparliamentary relations, expressed her satisfaction with cooperation within international parliamentary organizations, and spoke about the opportunities for establishing cooperation between parliamentary committees.

Brnabić conveyed her congratulations on the development and achievements witnessed in Azerbaijan.

She noted that Azerbaijan is a friendly and allied country for Serbia and expressed pride for supporting each other.

Furthermore, she expressed her gratitude for the support provided by Azerbaijan on the issue of territorial integrity.

Brnabić emphasized that Azerbaijan is a country that protects its national interests and values, and Serbia highly appreciates this.

The Serbian official highlighted the importance of the existing economic relations between the two countries, including cooperation in the energy sector.

She underlined that energy security is an integral part of the national security of every country and expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan's support in this direction.

During the conversation, Brnabić noted that as the assembly's chairperson, she will work for the further development of relations between the parliaments of the two countries.

The conversation also included an exchange of views on the exchange of mutual experience between the parliaments and other issues of interest.

Following the meeting, the guests got acquainted with the "Victory Corner" created in the lobby of the Azerbaijani Parliament and dedicated to the Second Karabakh War.

