Deputy minister elaborates on Azerbaijan's plans on forest fund lands

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ This autumn, Azerbaijan plans to carry out planting and sowing activities on 240 hectares of forest fund land, said Vugar Karimov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

Speaking at the latest meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues, Karimov articulated that pursuant to the spatial development frameworks for the liberated territories, an aggregate of 132 hectares of novel green zones have been successfully instituted across the Zangilan, Jabrayil, Aghdam, and Fuzuli districts in Azerbaijan.

"Considering the plans for clearing forest fund lands of mines and unexploded ordnance, planting and sowing activities have been carried out on a total of 286 hectares across Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, and Fuzuli districts. Currently, soil preparation work is ongoing in these areas," he added.

