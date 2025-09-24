Azerbaijani FM addresses meeting on sidelines of 80th session of UNGA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov addressed a high-level meeting on the Global Development Initiative held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

In his speech, the minister emphasized that the long-standing friendly relations between Azerbaijan and China have recently elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership. He reaffirmed Azerbaijan's support for China's Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the recently announced Global Climate Initiative.

The minister noted that these initiatives serve to promote peace, stability, and shared prosperity worldwide.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner in regional cooperation, Jeyhun Bayramov noted our country's contribution to peace, strengthening ties and sustainable development through transformational projects such as the East-West and North-South transport corridors, especially the Middle Corridor connecting China and Central Asia with Europe.