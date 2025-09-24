Azerbaijan's Parliament speaker paints standing of economic terms with Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ Relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia in the field of economic cooperation have become more intensive in recent years, said Ana Brnabić, Speaker of the Serbian Parliament, Trend reports.

During a joint press conference alongside her Azerbaijani counterpart, Sahiba Gafarova, Brnabić articulated that the bilateral economic nexus has escalated by a factor of 24 in the preceding five-year period, with the trade throughput surging from approximately $20 million to an estimated $560 million.

"However, this figure is still far below our real potential. Our governments are very interested in further developing these indicators," Brnabić stressed.

