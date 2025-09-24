Hungary ushers in modern analysis techniques to boost national statistics - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Hungary is preparing to transform its statistical sector by utilizing a wide range of modern data sources and advanced analytical methods, the Chairman of the Hungarian Statistical Committee, Áron Kincses said, at the 3rd International Statistical Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"Statistics is at a crossroads. We have an abundance of data sources: national, administrative, census, big data, satellite, and even ‘smart data’. Our task is to create a diversified and compatible data portfolio by integrating modern methods, including artificial intelligence," Kincses noted.

He explained that the use of diverse sources will improve the quality of statistics and reduce the time needed to prepare data. The strategy pays particular attention to the practical application of data.

“Thanks to the new project, we have updated the retail data collection system using online cash registers that provide real-time information. This allows us to obtain more accurate and timely data, especially during periods of crisis, such as the coronavirus pandemic,” the committee chairman emphasized.

According to Kincses, Hungary is expanding its monitoring of migration and population density.

“We have detailed information about the population, including migration flows and population density per square kilometer, especially in the capital, which helps us better understand socio-economic processes and make informed decisions,” Kincses added.