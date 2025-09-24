Turkmenistan's Berdimuhamedov meets Kuwaiti crown prince in New York

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 24. During his visit to the United States, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held talks with Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, Trend reports.

The two leaders reviewed the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations, highlighting opportunities to deepen cooperation in political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields. They noted that Turkmenistan and Kuwait successfully collaborate both bilaterally and within the framework of the United Nations.

Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khalid congratulated President Berdimuhamedov on the successful hosting of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in Avaza and conveyed greetings to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. In response, the Turkmen leader expressed his gratitude for the support and extended his best wishes.

Energy, transport, communications, and the development of international transit corridors, including the implementation of the TAPI gas pipeline project, were identified among the key areas for future cooperation. The leaders also discussed increasing bilateral trade, organizing joint consultations, and holding exhibitions to expand economic ties.

President Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of enhancing cultural, educational, sports, and tourism exchanges. He invited the Crown Prince to take part in the International Forum in Ashgabat on December 12, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality and the “International Year of Peace and Trust.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing partnership across a wide range of areas.