Kazakhstan’s trade picks up steam thanks to wholesale sector in 8M2025

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

Trade in Kazakhstan showed significant growth in the first eight months of 2025. The increase was mainly driven by wholesale trade, with a larger share of non-food products such as oil, pharmaceuticals, machinery, and automobiles. Retail trade maintained a stable structure, with a majority of sales in non-food goods.

