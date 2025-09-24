Eurasian Universities at heart of global research and innovation – Georgian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Eurasian universities play an important role in the development of research and innovation, exerting a global economic and environmental impact, the head of the quality assurance service at Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University, Shota Potolashvili said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the Eurasian Universities Summit in Baku.

Potolashvili emphasized the unique geographical and cultural position of the region, which provides universities with significant advantages in the field of environmental sciences.

“Regions such as the Caucasus and Central Asia provide vital data for biodiversity and climate research, which not only benefits the region but also helps fill critical gaps in global modeling.”

He also recalled the historical role of knowledge sharing in stimulating economic and technological progress.

"Many centuries ago, the Silk Road was not just a trade route—it served as a channel for the transfer of knowledge. Indian mathematical models, Chinese paper-making technologies, and European transportation innovations spread through these networks. Innovations are rarely universal from the outset, and our task is to ensure that knowledge does not remain in one place but is disseminated inclusively," Potolashvili said.

He also stressed that developing regional expertise and cooperation in higher education can bring significant benefits for research, innovation, and economic development, strengthening the role of universities as engines of growth and sustainable progress.