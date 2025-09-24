Iran stands firm, denies all accusations targeting its institutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Iran never accepts the claims and charges made against any of its structures, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said during a meeting with Australian counterpart Penny Wong in New York, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran expects states to take responsible steps regarding their claims and decisions regarding other countries.

Noting that the long-standing diplomatic relations between the two countries are based on mutual interest, Araghchi regretted the decline in the level of relations with Iran and the inappropriate behavior of the Iranian ambassador by the Australian government.

He also said that Australian officials have so far repeated only accusations against Iran; however, they haven't presented the slightest fact about this, violating the principle of goodwill in global relations.

On August 26, the Australian government expelled Iran's ambassador to Australia and suspended the activities of its embassy in Tehran, citing Tehran's role in attacks on Jewish communities in Sydney and Melbourne.

