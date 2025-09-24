Iran points finger at US, calling its sanctions tougher than global ones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The sanctions imposed by the US against Iran over the past years are more severe than international sanctions, Iranian MP Mojtaba Zonnuri told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, if the current US sanctions against Iran had not been imposed and the UN Security Council sanctions had been reinstated, problems could have arisen. However, Iran is currently facing tougher sanctions.

Zonnuri said that the UN Security Council sanctions will create certain problems for Iran; however, they won't be more severe than the so-called 'paralyzing sanctions' imposed by the US.

The UN Security Council has voted to restore sanctions that had been suspended following the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. The decision has been backed by the US, the UK, France, and Germany. If Iran and European leaders fail to reach a new agreement, the sanctions will be reinstated on September 26.

The nuclear deal was endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, adopted on July 20, 2015. This resolution resulted in the lifting of six previous resolutions against Iran and extensive sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program.

The “snapback” mechanism is based on Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). According to these provisions, if one party complains that another has violated the agreement and resolution efforts fail, the issue can be brought before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). If the UNSC accepts the complaint, international sanctions against Iran can be reinstated, and the Security Council members may authorize military operations against Iran.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel