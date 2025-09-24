Uzbekistan, ECO join forces to tackle climate and environmental challenges

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 24. On the sidelines of the 6th Meeting of the Attorneys/Prosecutors General of the ECO Member States, ECO Secretary General Asad M. Khan held a bilateral meeting with Qudratov Obidjon Nematovich, First Deputy Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection & Climate Change of Uzbekistan, to discuss regional cooperation in environmental protection and climate change initiatives, Trend reports.

The Deputy Minister highlighted Uzbekistan’s readiness to work closely with ECO in the environmental sector, noting that the country has implemented numerous initiatives in recent years. He also expressed Uzbekistan’s interest in hosting the 6th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Environment.

Appreciating Uzbekistan’s active role in fostering regional collaboration, particularly through the “Transboundary Green Initiative” proposed by the Honorable President of Uzbekistan during the 17th ECO Summit, Secretary General Khan emphasized that ECO Member States are vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change and environmental degradation. He underscored the importance of intensifying efforts and referenced the new ECO vision currently being finalized.

The parties stressed that environmental issues should have a central place in the next ECO vision and agreed to work closely on related initiatives, including cooperation on finalizing the agenda for the 6th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Environment.

Uzbekistan’s economic role in ECO is really on the rise, making waves and turning heads. It is one of the fastest-growing economies in Central Asia, with a population exceeding 37 million and a GDP of over $115 billion. By the end of 2024, trade volume with ECO countries reached around $12 billion. Key partners include Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan, with growing ties to Iran, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.