Kazakhstan’s construction sector nails strong growth in 8M2025

From January through August 2025, Kazakhstan’s construction sector achieved 4.8 trillion tenge (about 8.64 billion) in work completed, with a projected growth of 17.7 percent over nine months. Manufacturing grew by 6.1%, showing positive trends across metallurgy, engineering, chemicals, and other industries.

