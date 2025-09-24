Azerbaijan unveils waste management plans for its liberated territories

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ Regulatory bodies have delineated strategic frameworks for the optimization of waste management protocols in the recently liberated jurisdictions of Azerbaijan, said Sabit Zeyniyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Tamiz Shahar (Clean City) OJSC and member of the Working Group on Environmental Issues, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Speaking at a meeting of the Working Group on Ecological Issues, Zeyniyev pointed out that the ball is rolling on the design of waste disposal sites, or landfills, and the work is in full swing.

"Project estimates for the Gubadli, Jabrayil, Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Zangilan districts have been prepared and submitted to the State Expertise. Positive assessments have been issued by the State Agency for Control of Safety in Construction under the Ministry of Emergency Situations for these landfills.

The landfill site for Lachin will be selected and submitted later. In Kalbajar, a new area has been chosen, and design work for this district, together with Khojaly, Khojavend, and Aghdara, will be carried out following the anti-terror operations," he said.

