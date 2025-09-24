Iran champions strengthening global co-op and solidarity for development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Iran considers this group a valuable opportunity to strengthen cooperation and solidarity among countries in the direction of development as a member of the International Development Initiative Group of Friends, the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the International Development Initiative meeting on the theme "Unity for a Bright Future in International Development, Renewed Commitment to Real Actions" in New York.

According to him, it's necessary for developing countries to continue to face deep inequalities in economic, financial, and international trade structures.

Araghchi also said that Iran is currently concerned about deep gaps in digital development, especially in the field of new technologies, including artificial intelligence. Accordingly, it's important to take transparent and fair steps in digital technologies with the effective and full cooperation of developing countries.

The minister noted that it's necessary to carry out structural changes with the full, equal, and effective cooperation of developing countries in making international decisions.

Meanwhile, Araghchi is on a visit to New York to attend the UN General Assembly session.

