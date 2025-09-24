Uzbekistan lights way with UGaz system for safer, clearer gas stations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 24. Uzbekistan has launched the UGaz system, designed to enhance citizen safety and ensure transparency in natural gas transactions at vehicle refueling stations, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

Developed and implemented by Yagona Integrator UZINFOCOM, the system records all operations at automotive gas refueling compressor stations (AGTKSh) in real time. It reduces manual record-keeping, prevents illegal activities, increases process transparency, and enhances consumer safety.

When a vehicle enters a refueling station, the system automatically verifies the validity of its technical inspection and alerts the operator if it has expired. If the fuel type is incompatible or the gas cylinder is unregistered, the operator receives an immediate notification, ensuring the safety of the station, drivers, and passengers.

UGaz also ensures transparency in natural gas sales by recording precise refueling volumes, preventing the unauthorized use of resources.

Every pump and staff activity at the station is continuously monitored online. All data is integrated with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Tax Committee, Toshshahartransxizmat JSC, the e-Government system, the Energonazorat platform, and the OneID service, creating a fully interconnected system for oversight and compliance.