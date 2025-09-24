Azerbaijan drafts new state program for official statistics dev't in 2026-2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ A new state program for the development of official statistics for 2026-2030 has been drafted and agreed upon with relevant state bodies in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Statistics Committee Tahir Budagov said at the 3rd International Statistical Forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the rapid development of information technologies and the emergence of alternative and non-traditional data sources require continuous modernization of statistical processes.

Budagov emphasized that the development of the national statistical system of Azerbaijan is connected with the name of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev.

"Based on the legal framework created under his leadership, the formation of a national statistical system in accordance with the principles of a market economy was initiated, and the reforms successfully continued in subsequent years, giving a strong impetus to the development of official statistics. Within the framework of the six adopted state programs, important measures were taken to prepare and apply national classifications, modern methodologies, establish a system of national accounts, create new statistical areas, meet the information needs of users, develop electronic statistics, process metadata, and strengthen the material and technical base of statistical bodies.

Along with being the first central executive body of our country to be awarded this certificate, the committee is also the first statistical body in the CIS to achieve this achievement," the official explained.

He also shared details on the above program for the development of official statistics for 2026-2030.

"This program defines new goals for the national statistical system. The main priorities are to strengthen national potential by benefiting from international experience, to contribute to the improvement of the international methodological base based on advanced national experience, and to exchange experience in the application of statistical innovations using modern information and communication technologies.

For this aim, the State Statistical Committee cooperates with many international organizations and relevant agencies of foreign countries. In particular, I would like to note the cooperation with the Statistical Committee of South Korea. From 2018 through 2022, five projects were implemented with this organization, within the framework of which the Azerbaijan Statistical Information Service - ASIS, an electronic data dissemination system, an administrative data management system, and electronic training portals were launched," he added.

