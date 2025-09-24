ECO, UNESCAP advance plans for regional electricity integration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) convened the first Task Force Meeting on the establishment of the ECO Regional Electricity Market (ECO-REM) in virtual format on September 23, 2025, Trend reports.

The meeting brought together more than twenty technical experts in power system connectivity from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. Representatives of the ECO Secretariat and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), a core partner of the project, also participated.

Discussions focused on the recommendations outlined in the “Regional Roadmap of Power System Connectivity – ECO Regional Electricity Market: Promoting Cross-Border Electricity Connectivity for Sustainable Development,” developed by UNESCAP. Participants reviewed ways to advance the project and align member states’ efforts toward regional electricity integration.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to finalize consideration of the Roadmap at the next Task Force gathering, expected to provide further momentum for the ECO-REM initiative.