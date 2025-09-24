Serbian Assembly Speaker breaks down intent behind Azerbaijan visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The purpose of my visit is to expand political, economic, and interparliamentary cooperation, the Serbian National Assembly Speaker Ana said, at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova for the series of meetings I had in Azerbaijan,” she said.

The speaker added that it is no coincidence that we hold meetings at least once a year:

"The last time we met was in Geneva.

During the COP29 summit, a delegation led by President Aleksandar Vučić visited Azerbaijan."